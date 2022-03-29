journal-news logo
X

Elton John adds more North American dates to his farewell

FILE - Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in New York on Feb. 22, 2022. The singer has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona, New Jersey and Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Greg Allen

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour in New York on Feb. 22, 2022. The singer has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona, New Jersey and Washington. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Greg Allen

Credit: Greg Allen

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
54 minutes ago
Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Washington state

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Washington state.

John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia on July 15, finishing with a three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

The new dates include concerts on July 24 in East Rutherford, New Jersey; July 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sept. 8 in Toronto; Sept. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina; Oct. 8 in Santa Clara, California; Oct. 16-17 in Tacoma, Washington; Oct. 22 in Vancouver; Nov. 9 in San Diego; Nov. 11 in Phoenix; and Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale April 6 at John's website, ( https://www.eltonjohn.com/ ).

Next year, John has two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, and soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic five-year tour formally concludes in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

In Other News
1
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
2
US consumers still confident, but outlook not as rosy
3
US job openings remain near record high in February
4
UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion
5
Live updates: Dutch say expelling 17 Russian intel officers
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top