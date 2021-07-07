Elsa weakens to a tropical storm as it takes aim at Florida

Forecasters said Elsa would slice across inland north Florida as a tropical storm with strong rains and wind, then move on to Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia before heading out in the Atlantic Ocean by Friday.

Schools and government offices in the Tampa area were closed and most public events postponed as Elsa approached Tuesday. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, however, predicted hockey’s Stanley Cup finals game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens would be played as scheduled Wednesday night.

“We’re fairly confident,” she said.

Tampa International Airport suspended operations at 5 p.m. Tuesday and planned to resume flights at 10 a.m. Wednesday following a check for any storm damage, according to its website.

Duke Energy, the main electric utility in the Tampa Bay area, said in a statement it had about 3,000 employees, contractors, tree specialists and support personnel ready to respond to power outages in the storm’s aftermath. Additional crews were being brought in from other states served by Duke.

“We’re trained and prepared, and we want to ensure our customers are safe and prepared for any impacts from the storm,” said Todd Fountain, the utility’s Florida storm director.

Earlier Tuesday, Elsa swept past the Florida Keys but spared the low-lying island chain a direct hit. Still, there were heavy rains predicted in the Keys through Wednesday, along with strong winds.

The storm also complicated the search for potential survivors and victims in the collapse of a Miami-area condominium on June 24. Despite that challenge, crews continued the search in the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on the state’s southeast coast.

In Georgia, a tropical storm warning was posted along the portion of the coast of Brunswick, with the National Hurricane Center saying tropical storm conditions with sustained winds of up to 50 mph (80 kph) are expected in parts of southeast Georgia.

“Right now, we’re basically looking at a cloudy, rainy and windy day,” Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Alec Eaton told the Brunswick News on Tuesday. “I feel confident we can sit down and let it pass over us without any major impacts. Hopefully.”

To the north in South Carolina, emergency officials were watching Elsa, but no evacuations were ordered during the peak summer beach tourism season.

The storm was expected to track inland, but coastal forecasters noted the worst weather was on the east side of the storm and could dump up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain and bring wind gusts up to 55 mph (88 kph) in places like Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

Earlier, Cuban officials evacuated 180,000 people against the possibility of heavy flooding from a storm that already battered several Caribbean islands, killing at least three people.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

___

Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Atlanta and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina contributed to this story.

Shawn Frazier, 61, reinforces tarps over his Tampa home's roof ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Frazier said there was some leaking he caught during a recent rainy day. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Ivy Ceballo Credit: Ivy Ceballo

About 250 electrical utility trucks are lined up at Duke Energy's staging location in The Villages of Sumter County on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Elsa may hit central Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, with possible localized flooding. Duke Energy staged a total of about 500 trucks at the location, and they will be deployed following Elsa to repair damage to electrical lines and poles. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP) Credit: Stephen M. Dowell Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Foot traffic was sparse and most businesses closed by late Tuesday, July 6, 2021, on Dodecanese Blvd at the Tarpon Springs, Fla., Sponge Docks where building were being prepared for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Athos Karistinos, 13, center, and his brother, Anastasios Karistinos, 16, emerge from their family's gift shop, Sponge Diver Supply, after helping their father fortify the windows and doors at the business on Dodecanese Blvd at the Tarpon Springs, Fla., Sponge Docks on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, where residents and business owners were preparing for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Stelios Uzunbylu, left, and Jerry Kalouris, right, secure a tarp over a cargo hold on his sponge boat on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, on Dodecanese Blvd at the Tarpon Springs, Fla., Sponge Docks where businesses were being closed and boats were being prepared for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.(Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Douglas R. Clifford Credit: Douglas R. Clifford

Looking north at the neighborhood of Paradise Island on Treasure Island, Fla., outer bands of Tropical Storm Elsa brings a downpour of rain over the area on Tuesday afternoon, July 6, 2021. Elsa is expected to impact the Tampa Bay area the heaviest during the predawn hours of Wednesday morning. (Marc Topkin/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Marc Topkin Credit: Marc Topkin

Jonathan Hines, left, catches a sandbag tossed by Jovan Williams, both with the City of St. Petersburg Stormwater Department, as they work along with 15-20 other employees to load up cars at the sandbag distribution site in the parking lot of the James "JC" Turner Fields,Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Melissa Loven, Qi Crystal Energy shop owner, left, and Crea Egan, right, prepare the store ahead of tropical storm Elsa Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (John Pendygraft/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: John Pendygraft Credit: John Pendygraft

John Jelkl, 71, has his wheel chair loaded down with sandbags as he leaves the sandbagging site in the parking lot of the James "JC" Turner Fields,Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in St. Petersburg, Fla. Pictured in the background, on left, are cars waiting in line for sandbags. "I stay in a place that is low," Jelkl said. "I gotta put down sandbags so water won't get in." (Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Dirk Shadd Credit: Dirk Shadd

Tim Mullen, 47, and Michael Brissette, 11, cover their windows with hurricane shutters in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa, Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Arielle Bader Credit: Arielle Bader

Flight cancellations seen on a board at Tampa International Airport's cell phone waiting lot on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Ivy Ceballo/Tampa Bay Times via AP) Credit: Ivy Ceballo Credit: Ivy Ceballo

Determined visitors head for Sloppy Joe's Bar while crossing a flooded Duval Street as heavy winds and rain pass over Key West, Fla., Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The weather was getting worse in southern Florida on Tuesday morning as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing the Florida Keys, complicating the search for survivors in the condo collapse and prompting a hurricane watch for the peninsula's upper Gulf Coast. (Rob O'Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP) Credit: Rob O'Neal Credit: Rob O'Neal

Winds move the grass and palm trees with the sky full of clouds after the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

Photographers take pictures of the sky full of clouds after the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa

A photographer takes a photo with his cell phone of a rainbow that came out after of the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa, in Havana, Cuba, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Credit: Ramon Espinosa Credit: Ramon Espinosa