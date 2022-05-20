Elon Musk visits Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Amazon plans

“A lot can be done to improve quality of life through technology,” Musk told the crowd.

Although none of the students asked about Musk's prospective purchase of Twitter, Bolsonaro said that it represented a “breath of hope.”

“Freedom is the cement for the future,” he said.

Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but said this week the deal can't go forward until the company provides information about how many accounts on the platform are spam or bots.

Like Musk, Bolsonaro has sought to position himself as a champion of free speech and opposed the deplatforming of individuals including his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting with Bolsonaro occurs just five months before the far-right leader will seek a second term in a hotly anticipated election.