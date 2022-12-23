Elon Musk tells investors he'll pause on Tesla stock sales

Tesla’s market value was over $1.1 trillion on April 1, the last trading day before Musk disclosed he was buying up Twitter shares. The company has since lost nearly two-thirds of its value, at a time when rival automakers are cutting in on Tesla’s dominant share of electric vehicle sales.

Tesla shares fell more than 1% on Friday, to $123.74. They were more than $360 each on April 1 and hit an all-time high of more than $414 in November of 2020.

This week, Tesla boosted the discounts it's offering through year's end on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles.

The Austin, Texas, company began offering a $3,750 incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website earlier this month, but on Wednesday doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now and Dec. 31.