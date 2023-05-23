Elon Musk signals Twitter's headquarters may not stay in San Francisco

Speaking virtually at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London, Musk gave a noncommittal answer to an interviewer’s question about whether the company will stay in the California city.

San Francisco officials announced last week they are investigating Twitter after six former employees alleged that Musk's team broke laws by turning the company's headquarters into a "Twitter Hotel." The idea was to create sleeping quarters for workers who were pushed to stay up late working on the social media platform after Musk fired or laid off nearly 80% of Twitter's employee base.