Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title

Chase Elliott became the fan favorite in 2018 after Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired. He's the first most popular driver to win the championship since his father won his only title.

He passed Joey Logano with 42 laps remaining and pulled away in a race Elliott controlled even as the four title contenders ran 1-2-3-4 most of the afternoon. Elliott had charged through the field during the first stage to clump the four contenders in the winner-take-all season finale.

It was Elliott's fifth win of the season, trailing only Kevin Harvick (nine) and Denny Hamlin (seven). Elliott's win at Martinsville last week not only locked him into the final four, but eliminated regular-season champion Harvick.

Elliott beat Brad Keselowski, who was followed by Team Penske teammate Logano and then Hamlin, who is now 0 for 4 in titles races. Hamlin is considered along with Hall of Famer Mark Martin the best driver without a Cup title.

On the cool-down lap, Johnson pulled up alongside Elliott and fist-bumped the new face of Hendrick, of Chevrolet and of NASCAR.

Chase Elliott (9) makes a pit stop for tires and fuel during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) Credit: Ralph Freso Credit: Ralph Freso

The pit crew for Joey Logano (22) scramble around the car on a pit stop during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso) Credit: Ralph Freso Credit: Ralph Freso