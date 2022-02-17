Hamburger icon
Elliot Page memoir 'Pageboy' to be published in 2023

FILE - Elliot Page attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on Sept. 13, 2021. Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person. Flatiron Books announced Thursday that "Pageboy" will be published next year. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Nation & World
By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person

NEW YORK (AP) — Elliot Page is working on a memoir, in which he will write about everything from his Oscar-nominated film career to becoming a prominent transgender person.

Flatiron Books announced Thursday that “Pageboy” will be published next year.

“The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with his body, his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world, and will cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex, and the cesspool that Hollywood can be,” according to Flatiron.

The 34-year-old Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, is known for such films as “Juno” and “Inception." He currently stars in the Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.”

