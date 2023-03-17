Elite officers in Israel's military plan Sunday walkout

“We fear that following military orders would be a violation of our oath, our conscience and our mission," read the Air Force reservists' letter.

About 650 more officers from the reserves' special forces and cyber units said in a separate letter that, “We will not serve a dictatorship. The contract was broken. We are ready to give our life and soul and the government should give responsibility and sanity."

The officers pointed to a statement in early March by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, in which he suggested erasing a Palestinian town in the West Bank that was attacked by Jewish settlers. Smotrich later backtracked, saying he didn't mean for the Hawara to be erased but for Israel to operate surgically within it against Palestinian militants.

”You want a dictatorship - you will pay the full price," they wrote.

Israel's military chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, has met with protesting officers and warned Netanyahu about the rising discontent in the ranks.