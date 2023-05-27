X

Elina Svitolina wins Strasbourg tournament for 1st title since becoming a mom

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
24 minutes ago
Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina has won her first WTA title in nearly two years and her first since becoming a mother

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Two-time Grand Slam semifinalist Elina Svitolina won her first WTA title in nearly two years — and first since becoming a mother — by beating Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 in the final at the Internationaux de Strasbourg on Saturday.

Svitolina and her husband, tennis player Gael Monfils, became parents in October. Svitolina returned to the tour in April. Once ranked as high as No. 3, Svitolina entered the week at No. 508 and is the lowest-ranked woman to win a tour title since an unranked Kim Clijsters at the 2009 U.S. Open.

It is the 28-year-old Svitolina's 17th title. She won the WTA Finals in 2018 and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2019.

Fresh off a clay-court title, Svitolina now heads to Paris to compete in the French Open.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Impeachment vote nears for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in state's...
2
Ukraine claims Russia is plotting 'a provocation' at nuclear plant...
3
Iran exchanges heavy gunfire with Taliban on Afghan border, escalating...
4
Djokovic enters French Open with chance to top absent Nadal with record...
5
Forte works out, waits for Belmont Stakes clearance
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top