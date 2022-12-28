Eleven people convicted for extremist attack in Ivory Coast

Survivors of the attack were satisfied with the verdict but said they wouldn't get closure until everyone was caught.

“It’s good, but unfortunately everything is not perfect because the mastermind was not on the stand. It will be over for the victims when he is caught,” said Patrick Colin, manager of a hotel in Grand-Bassam.

The whereabouts of Kounta Dallah, a Mali national and the alleged mastermind of the attack, are unknown. An international warrant has been issued for his arrest, said the court.

Since the Grand-Bassam killings, jihadi attacks in West Africa have spiked. The Sahel region in neighboring Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso has been overrun by violence, which is now spreading to coastal states, including Ivory Coast. Between July and December there were three jihadi attacks in the country, compared to none in the same period the year prior, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

The fact that it took so long to reach a verdict in Ivory Coast shows the complexity of the process but also sends a message to those involved in extremist attacks that they'll at some point pay the price, say conflict analysts.

"Credit (to) the Ivorian authorities, security and intelligence agencies for putting together all the information and evidence to bring those responsible to justice, definitely took a lot of work behind the scenes to get here,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Morocco-based organization.

Despite the court decision, relatives of survivors say their lives have been forever changed.

“I was lucky my son (survived)" said Odile Kouamenan. “Although traumatized, he's still alive.”