Electronic line calls at all ATP men's tennis events by 2025

The London-based ATP announced Friday that it will use Electronic Line Calling Live — known as ELC Live — for all “out” calls in all matches beginning two years from now. Each match still will be overseen by a chair umpire, but the line judges who used to be entrusted with determining where shots landed will no longer be present on court.

It represents the next step toward relying on technology for line calls in a process that gained speed at the 2017 Next Gen ATP Finals, when ELC Live was first tried on the men's tour. A spokesperson for the WTA women's tour did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding any plans for electronic calls at its tournaments.