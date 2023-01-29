Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia's troubled democracy

At a Tunis food market ahead of Sunday’s vote, few people seemed to think a new parliament would solve their problems. Vendors struggled to sell their wares as shoppers lamented rising prices.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT) Sunday, except in restive regions near the Algerian and Libyan borders where authorities are limiting voting hours for security reasons. The turnout rate — an important sign of the elections’ legitimacy — is expected to be announced Sunday evening, and the election results in the ensuing days.

In the first-round elections, 23 candidates secured seats outright in the 161-seat parliament, either because they ran unopposed or because they won more than 50% of the vote.

In Sunday’s runoff, voters are choosing among 262 candidates seeking to fill 131 seats. No candidates bothered to run in seven other constituencies; electoral officials say those seats will be filled in special elections at a later date.

Saied and his supporters argued that his overhaul of Tunisian politics was needed to end political deadlock seen as worsening economic and social crises. Unemployment tops 18%, the soaring budget deficit has led to shortages of staples, and the International Monetary Fund has frozen talks on a much-awaited new loan for the Tunisian government.

Saied’s popularity has sunk since his election in 2019, as evidenced by a video shared online of an impromptu visit he made to a cafe in Tunis amid campaigning earlier this month.

“God willing, we will provide you with everything you need ... as long as you have hope,” he told a group of young people.

One retorted, “We don’t have hope.”

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.