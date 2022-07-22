Election-denying Colorado clerk surrenders to authorities

Peters and Knisley have denied wrongdoing and Peters has called the charges politically motivated.

A judge prohibited Peters from overseeing last year’s and this year's local elections in Mesa County, a western region of the state that is largely rural and heavily Republican. Trump won it in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 63% of the vote. President Joe Biden won Colorado overall with 55.4% of the state’s vote.

Peters lost a bid for the Republican Party nomination for Colorado Secretary of State last month.

After the Secretary of State’s office told her she was not entitled to a hand recount under the law, Peters contacted dozens of county election offices asking them to do their own.

Authorities said she included Mesa County and that doing so was a violation of her release.