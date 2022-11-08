Election conspiracy theorists ordered freed in Texas lawsuit

It was not immediately known when Engelbrecht and Phillips would be released. Michael Wynne, an attorney for the two, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Konnech, which provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers, has been accused on social media by Engelbrecht and Phillips of storing the personal information of U.S. election workers in an unsecured server in China. Konnech says all of its U.S. customer data is secured and stored on “protected computers within the United States.”

Engelbrecht and Phillips have pointed out that Los Angeles County prosecutors recently charged Konnech's CEO and founder, Eugene Yu, 65, with grand theft by embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Prosecutors allege Konnech violated its contract with Los Angeles County by sending election workers’ information to a China-based subcontractor who helped fix Konnech software.

Gary S. Lincenberg, one of Yu’s attorneys, has denied the allegations.

Cellphone data analysis done by True the Vote was used by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza in his film “2000 Mules” to try to show that Democratic operatives were paid to illegally collect and drop off ballots in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Independent fact-checkers, including at The Associated Press, found that True the Vote did not prove its claims. Election security experts say it is based on faulty assumptions, anonymous accounts and improper analysis of cellphone location data. Georgia election officials also have said the claims are false.

