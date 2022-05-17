journal-news logo
Election 2022: Trump pick wins North Carolina Senate primary

FILE - Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., addresses the crowd before former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

FILE - Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., addresses the crowd before former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

Nation & World
By WILL WEISSERT, MARC LEVY and GARY D. ROBERTSON, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump was facing the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans on Tuesday night, as voters rallied around one of his hand-picked choices for a critical U.S. Senate seat and were considering another

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump was facing the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of Republicans on Tuesday night, as voters rallied around one of his hand-picked choices for a critical U.S. Senate seat and were considering another.

In North Carolina, Trump picked up an easy victory with U.S. Rep. Ted Budd winning the Republican Senate primary. Trump elevated the little-known congressman using a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley, who cruised in her primary, in the November general election.

Beasley, a former state supreme court justice, is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator.

But much of the attention on Tuesday centers on Pennsylvania, where Trump's preferred Senate candidate, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives and faces what looks like a far tougher race. Some are suspicious of the ideological leanings of the celebrity heart surgeon who gained fame as a frequent guest on Oprah Winfrey's talk show. Oz has spent much of the campaign in a heated fight with former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

That's allowed commentator Kathy Barnette to emerge in the final days of the primary as a conservative alternative to both Oz and McCormick. Should she win the primary and general election, Barnette would be the first Black Republican woman elected to the U.S. Senate.

Trump, who has held campaign-style rallies with Oz, insists he is the best candidate to keep the Senate seat in Republican hands in the fall. Given his level of involvement in the race, a loss would be a notable setback for the former president, who is wielding endorsements as a way to prove his dominance over the GOP ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.

The year’s midterm primary season is entering its busiest stretch with races also unfolding in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.

Democrats have their own high-profile contests. In Pennsylvania, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has dominated the Senate race but was forced off the campaign trail by a stroke. The 52-year-old tweeted a picture of himself casting an emergency absentee ballot from the hospital. Later Tuesday he tweeted: "I just got out of a procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator in my heart. We got the all-clear that it was successful, and that I'm on track for a full recovery."

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Attorney General John Shapiro, who was unopposed for his party’s governor’s nomination, tweeted that he had mild COVID-19 symptoms that were forcing him from the campaign trail.

Tuesday’s contests could ultimately determine how competitive the general election will be this fall, when control of Congress, governor’s mansions and key elections posts are up for grabs. That’s especially true in the perennial political battleground of Pennsylvania, where some Republicans are already worried that state Sen. Doug Mastriano is too extreme to woo moderates who are often decisive in general elections.

“There’s definitely some concern in large factions of the party,” said Pennsylvania Republican strategist Vince Galko.

More fundamentally, Tuesday's primaries could test voters' commitment to democratic principles. Barnette is running even further to the right than Oz and participated in the January 2021 rally that turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Then there's Mastriano, who was also outside the Capitol during the mob attack and would appoint Pennsylvania's chief elections official if he becomes governor. He has pledged to take the extraordinary step of requiring voters to “re-register” to vote — even though that's barred by the National Voter Registration Act and likely violates significant protections under federal, and possibly state, law.

Mastriano made Trump's lies about widespread electoral fraud costing him the presidency a centerpiece of his campaign — and has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot following his efforts to name a slate of alternate Electoral College electors in Trump's favor.

Stacy Steinly, a 51-year-old school bus assistant, cast her ballot in the town of Hamburg, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles west of Allentown. She said she chose Mastriano because "he was sticking by President Trump and saying that everything was fraudulent."

"Everything he was talking about was making sense,” said Steinly, who wore a black T-shirt that said “Biden is not my president (or anyone else’s) based on legal votes.”

Trump’s safest bet might have been Budd, who overcome a slow start to emerge from 14 Republican primary candidates, including former Gov. Pat McCrory, as the winner of North Carolina’s Republican Senate primary.

While much of the attention during the opening phase of the primary season has focused on Trump’s grip on the GOP, the contests also serve as a referendum on Biden’s leadership of the Democratic Party. In the president's native state of Pennsylvania, Rep. Conor Lamb, a moderate in the mold of Biden, is at risk of being trounced by Fetterman.

Lamb said Tuesday he had detected “frustration” among Democratic primary voters, a feeling he said he shared as the party has struggled to accomplish much of its policy agenda. But he argued that moderates helped Democrats retake control of the House in 2018 and that the party should “double down” on that approach this year.

“What I’ve been trying to do throughout this campaign is talk about the fact that no matter how difficult it is, we actually know as a party what it takes to be successful," Lamb told a Pittsburgh radio station.

Fetterman, known for his hulking, 6-foot-8 stature and tattoos, and for championing causes including universal health care, has appealed to many Democrats with an outsider image.

Robert Sweeney, 59, also from Hamburg, said he voted for Fetterman because “he seemed like a decent guy and knows what he's doing.”

Associated Press writer Michael Rubinkam contributed from Hamburg, Pennsylvania.

Voters cast their ballots at Precinct 1411 and 1416 located in the Eagle Fire Department in Eagle, Idaho during Idaho's Primary Election in Eagle, Idaho, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Credit: Kyle Green

Polling place worker Donna Appleby holds her dog Daisy Mae as she waits for voters during the Pennsylvania primary election at the LSL Sportsman's club in Orrstown, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

In this photo provided by campaign staffer Bobby Maggio, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Party candidate for a U.S. Senate John Fetterman fills out his emergency absentee ballot for the Pennsylvania primary election in Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, Pa, on Election Day, Tuesday, May, 17, 2022. Fetterman remained in the hospital after suffering a stroke right before the weekend. (Bobby Maggio via AP)

Credit: Bobby Maggio

Idaho Gov. Brad Little and First Lady Teresa Little check in with poll workers before casting their ballots in Idaho's Primary Election in Emmett, Idaho, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Credit: Kyle Green

A voter enters the polling location to cast a ballot in the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Harmony, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

From let, Matthew Reeder, Thomas Reeder and Ruth Reeder wait for their parents Keith Reeder and Chani Reeder to cast their ballots in Idaho's Primary Election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Emmett, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Credit: Kyle Green

Democrat U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Conor Lamb speaks to the media at his polling station, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. (Pam Panchak /Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Pam Panchak

Voters cast their ballots in Idaho's Primary Election at Catholic Hall on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Emmett, Idaho. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Credit: Kyle Green

FILE - Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a forum in Newtown, Pa., on May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Credit: Ted Shaffrey

Democrat U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Conor Lamb speaks to the media at his polling station, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. (Pam Panchak /Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Pam Panchak

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-District 33, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, addresses supporters during a campaign stop at Alfredo's Brick Oven Pizza in Hazleton Pa., on May 13, 2022.(John Haeger/Standard-Speaker via AP)

Credit: John Haeger

Signs point the way for voters to cast their ballots at the polling location for the Pennsylvania primary election, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Harmony, Pa., (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, talks with reporters outside her polling place after voting in Braddock, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, left, wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, talks with reporters outside her polling place after voting in Braddock, Pa., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Democrat U.S. Senate candidate, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb speaks to the media at his polling station, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. (Pam Panchak /Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Pam Panchak

Hayley Haldeman, wife of Democrat U.S. Senate candidate, Rep. Conor Lamb, holds their son Matthew at their polling station Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. (Pam Panchak /Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Pam Panchak

Idaho Gov. Brad Little laughs as he takes an "I Voted" sticker from poll worker Carla Stark after casting his ballot in Idaho's Primary Election in Emmett, Idaho, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Credit: Kyle Green

FILE - Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., speaks during a news conference in Washington, on July 24, 2019. Schrader is a candidate in the Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 5th District Democratic U.S. House primary election in Oregon. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: Jose Luis Magana

People arrive at an polling location at the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church for Pennsylvania's primary elections on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Fox Chapel, Pa. (Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Credit: Stephanie Strasburg

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, meets with attendees during a visits to a car show in Carlisle, Pa., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Idaho Gov. Brad Little gets a pat on the back from First Lady Teresa Little after they cast their ballots in Idaho's Primary Election in Emmett, Idaho, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Credit: Kyle Green

FILE - Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks to the crowd before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

Credit: Chris Seward

Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, left, fills out his ballot in the primary election at the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. His son Benjamin, 16, waits for him at right. (Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via AP)

Credit: Sam Upshaw Jr.

