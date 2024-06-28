WASHINGTON (AP) — Elected Democrats close ranks around Biden in effort to quell talk he should be replaced on ticket after debate.
In Other News
1
Flagg and Pritchard among those selected for USA Basketball select team...
2
Biden's Democratic allies admit he had a poor debate but say they're...
3
Here's why it would be tough for Democrats to replace Joe Biden on the...
4
Indictment accuses former Uvalde schools police chief of delays while...
5
What’s left for the Supreme Court to decide? 4 cases remain and here...