Elation and Anger: Catharsis in the streets as election ends

In Brooklyn, they chanted “the nightmare is over.”

“It’s surreal, I feel like I’m free from the clutches of evil,” said Lola Faleit, a 26-year-old human resources manager in New York City. “I feel less worried for my immigrant friends. In 2016, we woke up crying. Today we are celebrating. Look, the sky is clear blue, the sun is out, Mother Nature is celebrating, too.”

Nov. 7 at 11:25 a.m., became for many of Biden’s supports a moment of such historic magnitude they suspect they will always remember what they were doing, even the most mundane weekend activities.

Retired teacher and school principal Kay Nicholas, 73, was vacuuming in her home northwest of Detroit when she heard Biden had been declared the winner.

“All I could say is ‘thank God,’” she said, choking up. “It has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican. It has to do with decency. This country has got integrity and hopefully we can get decency. I think Joe Biden can do it and bring back kindness.”

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon learned the news when her mother called as she wrapped up a run and was getting onto an elevator.

In Atlanta, Kristin Felder, 36, found out while she was delivering a Panera food order for DoorDash.

“The lady I was delivering it to said ‘Biden won!’ And I said ‘Oh my god!’” she recalled. She started crying, and she cancelled her next delivery to join an impromptu party gathering in midtown Atlanta, where people banged pots and pans, wept together, and toasted champagne.

But Trump’s supporters, far from jubilant, were angry, defiant and mistrustful of the news.

Some 75 Trump-supporting protesters had gathered Saturday morning outside the election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix, where the counting remains underway.

Shortly after the news broke, Jake Angeli yelled, “This election has not been called!” Angeli, a regular at pro-Trump rallies who typically wears a wooly fur hat with horns, shouted “Don’t believe that lie! They got their hands caught in the cookie jar and we’re going to the Supreme Court!”

As Joe Biden pulled ahead this week as officials in critical battleground states continued counting the unprecedented number of absentee ballots, Trump angrily alleged with no evidence that the election was rigged against him, questioning the vote counting process and trying to cast doubt on the results. Many of his supporters said that they continue to hold out hope despite the results announced Saturday.

“I don’t believe the race is over as yet. I think there’s some shenanigans going on,” said Paul Petrillo, a general contractor from Yardley, Pennsylvania, who believes the Supreme Court should intervene. “We’ll see what happens.”

Chris Marks from Traverse City, Michigan, also expressed distrust in how the votes were counted, even suggesting all the votes should be recounted, or that the country should hold another election.

“I’m surprised they didn’t just declare the winner before the elections,” he said.

Trump has refused to concede or promise a peaceful transfer of power, and many Americans remained anxious about what will happen in the days and weeks ahead. But for many Saturday, it was a relief to Biden's supporters to celebrate victory, put bitter partisanship aside and dance in the streets, if only for one afternoon.

“It’s a new beginning. What a cloud has been lifted, to see everyone out on the street today elated, after what we went through,” said dentist Michael Sinkin, who ran outside his New York City apartment with pots and pans to bang together in celebration. He returned home twice to get bigger and louder pots.

The party stretched on for blocks.

Galofaro reported from Louisville, Kentucky.

Jake Angeli, a supporter of President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Phoenix. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Trump supporters, at left, demonstrating the election results are confronted by counter protestors at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.(AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

People celebrate the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Trump supporters demonstrating the election results face off with counter protesters at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Demonstrators celebrate after the 2020 presidential election is called for President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

A Biden supporter at right, cheers, while driving past a Trump rally protesting the election results after Joe Biden was declared the winner Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

People celebrate Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

A man celebrates Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia, after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Credit: Rebecca Blackwell Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Marcel Cothron sings "Na na na na, hey hey goodbye" with a large crowd gathered on Fulton Street in the Brooklyn borough of New York, to celebrate Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski

People celebrate outside Vaughn's Lounge in the Bywater section of New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, after news outlets called the Presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

People celebrate outside Vaughn's Lounge in the Bywater section of New Orleans, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, after news outlets called the Presidential election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

A man stands outside of his car blocking Fulton Street with his fist to the sky celebrating the victory of Joe Biden over President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski) Credit: Jessie Wardarski Credit: Jessie Wardarski

People gathered in Black Lives Matter Plaza react to the presidential race being called by CNN in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's favor over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon

People celebrate in Times Square after former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was announced as the winner over Pres. Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in New York. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig