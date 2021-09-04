El Salvador court drops ban on presidential reelection

Until now, courts have interpreted El Salvador's constitution to forbid presidents from seeking reelection for 10 years — equivalent to two five-year terms of the National Assembly — after their initial term.

The constitution bars the candidacy of those who have held the presidency for more than six months “during the period immediately before or during the last six months before the beginning of the presidential term.”

The populist president elected in 2019 has maintained high popularity with his vows to stamp out corruption that was rampant among the country's traditional parties. His New Ideas party won a congressional majority this year and immediately after taking its seats in the National Assembly in May, it replaced the five members of the Constitutional Chamber and the independent attorney general who had balked at several of Bukele's earlier actions.

Attorney Salvador Salvador Enrique Anaya, whose case challenging efforts to promote reelection led to the court action, argued that the decision “has no legal value: It is not signed by the justices.”

“The state ceased to be at the service of the people and passed to be at the service of one person,” tweeted Anabel Belloso, a congress member for the opposition Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front.

The conservative Nationalist Republican Alliance said the effort to maintain and concentrate power “is the precursor to a dictatorship. Power tends to corrupt. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”