El Salvador: 2,000 more to prison, vows will 'never return'

“They are never going to return to the communities, the neighborhoods, the barrios, the cities of our beloved El Salvador,” Villatoro said.

Only about 3,500 people swept up in the crackdownhave been released so far.

Bukele, who revels in taking a contrarian stance and once described himself as “world's coolest dicator,” wrote in his Twitter account that “there are now 4,000 gang members in the world's most criticized prison.”

Dubbed the Terrorism Confinement Center, the prison was inaugurated in February and already holds about 2,000 suspected gang members. It is a sprawling campus 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of San Salvador, the capital, that could eventually house up to 40,000 inmates.

Congress must still approve the extension of the antigang measures, but legislators are expected to do, as they have done a dozen times before.

Bukele requested the special powers to pursue the gangs last March 27, following a surge in gang violence in which 62 people were killed in a single day across the country. Streets gangs like MS-13 and Barrio 18 have long killed and extorted money from residents in El Salvador.

The measures have reduced killings and have proved widely popular among most Salvadorans. Officials say that since the crackdown began, there have been 200 days with no homicides at all.

Under the special powers, the right to association is suspended, police don’t have to tell someone being arrested the reason or inform them of their rights. Someone arrested does not have a right to a lawyer and can be held for 15 days without seeing a judge rather than the previous 72 hours.

The local rights group Cristosal documented 3,344 cases of human rights abuses in the first 11 months of the state of emergency.