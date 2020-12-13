El Paso elects former mayor, defeating incumbent in runoff

Margo said in a concession speech Saturday that he believes no mayor has had to deal with the array of calamity he's faced in the last two years.

"I am hopeful that it will be recognized that I did the best I could to lead on behalf of the community through these three crises including the one we are still going through which is this pandemic," Margo told the El Paso Times.

Leeser will be sworn in in early January, a city officials told the Times, although a date has not been set for the ceremony.