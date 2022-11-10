Egyptian hunger striker is hospitalized, family says

Mona Seif, the sister of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, said Thursday that prison officials said "medical intervention" has been taken for him.

Abdel-Fattah, 40, who is serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news, escalated his hunger strike earlier this week. He stopped drinking water Nov. 6, the day Egypt opened the U.N. Climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh.