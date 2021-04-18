Egypt says 11 killed in train crash north of Cairo

Salvage teams could be seen searching for survivors and removing the derailed wagons. It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail. Prosecutors said they were investigating the causes of the crash.

Last week, at least 15 people were injured when train carriages derailed in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia.

Sunday’s train accident came three weeks after two passenger trains collided in the province of Sohag, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children.

Prosecutors said they found that gross negligence by railway employees was behind the deadly March 25 crash, which caused public outcry across the country.

Train wrecks and mishaps are common in Egypt, where the railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and mismanagement. The government says it has launched a broad renovation and modernization initiative. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi said in March 2018 that the government needs about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $14.1 billion, to overhaul the run-down rail system.

Hundreds of train accidents are reported every year. In February 2019 an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside Cairo’s main Ramses railway station, causing a huge explosion and a fire that killed at least 25 people. That crash prompted the then-transportation minister to resign.

In August 2017, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt’s deadliest train crash was in 2002, when over 300 people were killed after a fire broke out in an overnight train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

People gather at the site where a passenger train derailed injuring at least 100 people, in Banha, Qalyubia province, Egypt, Sunday, April 18, 2021. At least eight train wagons ran off the railway, the provincial governor's office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Fadel Dawood)

Medics carry an injured man at the site where a passenger train derailed injuring at least 100 people, in Banha, Qalyubia province, Egypt, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fadel Dawood)

A woman brings food for security forces to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, at the site of a passenger train that derailed injuring around 100 people, near Banha, Qalyubia province, Egypt, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Fadel Dawood)

