Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox

According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 56,000 cases have been detected in 102 countries around the globe so far.

Since monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were identified in May, the World Health Organization and other health agencies have noted that its spread was mostly in men who have sex with men.

The virus originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with more serious illness can develop a rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

The smallpox-related disease is commonly found in parts of central and west Africa. Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, monkeypox can be fatal for up to 6% of cases and is thought to be more severe in children.