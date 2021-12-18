Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Egypt announces its first cases of omicron variant

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Egyptian health authorities say they have identified the country’s first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian health authorities said they have identified the country’s first cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Three people were found to have the variant among 26 travelers who tested positive for coronavirus at Cairo International Airport, the Health Ministry said in a statement late Friday. It didn't say where the three came from.

The local Masrawy news outlet reported the three were among travelers from South Africa.

The ministry said two of the people infected showed no symptoms, while the third suffered from mild symptoms. The three have been isolated in a Cairo hospital, it said.

Authorities on Friday reported more than 900 confirmed new cases of coronavirus and 43 deaths over the previous 24 hours.

Egypt has reported a total 373,500 cases, including 21,277 fatalities, since the pandemic began.

In Other News
1
Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands
2
Indonesia raises Semeru volcano alert, fearing new eruption
3
Typhoon leaves 19 dead, many homes roofless in Philippines
4
Japan police search house of man linked to deadly Osaka fire
5
Towns, Timberwolves cruise past short-handed Lakers 110-92
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top