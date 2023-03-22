Effort to recall New Orleans' first female mayor fails

Although the petition sheets contained over 67,000 signatures, most where declared invalid by the registrar. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that only 27,243 of the signatures were valid — falling about 18,000 short of what was needed to force a referendum. Signatures can be rejected for a multitude of reasons including, if they are dated after the deadline, the title page is mislabeled, there is erroneous information or profanity, if the person is out-of-parish or if the signature is a duplicate.

"My administration has always remained focused on addressing the real pressing issues that face our city," Cantrell said in a statement to WAFB-TV. "Now, with the divisiveness of the failed recall campaign officially behind us, we must heal and recommit ourselves to working collaboratively to continue the progress we've made towards reducing crime, increasing public safety, building a more sustainable and resilient city and creating economic and job opportunities that benefit all of our people."