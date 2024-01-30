Edwards scores 27 as Timberwolves top Thunder 107-101 in a matchup of Western Conference leaders

Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley was out with a sore left hamstring.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points and Jalen Williams added 20 for the Thunder, who lost their second straight after a five-game win streak. The teams split their four meetings this season.

Minnesota held the Thunder, one of the NBA's top offensive teams, to 44.3% shooting.

There were 11 lead changes in the fourth quarter. The Thunder led 97-96 with 2:43 remaining before Minnesota took control. A two-handed dunk by Edwards down the middle of the lane in traffic put the Timberwolves up 101-97, and Minnesota led by at least four the rest of the way.

Minnesota led 49-47 at halftime behind 13 points apiece from Edwards and Towns.

Edwards hit a 3-pointer two minutes into the second half to put the Timberwolves up 56-47.

The Thunder rallied, and a dunk by Williams gave them a 63-62 edge midway through the third quarter. Williams' 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in the third put Oklahoma City up 77-73. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the period.

Timberwolves: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Thunder: Host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

