Edmunds: Why you need winter tires

Winter tires are made from a softer rubber compound that stays more flexible as temperatures drop. This results in more grip because they conform to the road better than summer or all-season tires. Additionally, winter tires use deep open-tread patterns designed to push away slush and small grooves called biting edges or sipes to dig into slick surfaces.

WHEN TO SWITCH TIRES

If you live somewhere with mild winters, meaning little to no snowfall, your all-season tires should be suitable year-round. However, if winter historically brings heavy snow and freezing temperatures, you should plan to change tires with the first forecasted snow. Making the switch early enough means you won’t be caught off-guard if a storm arrives suddenly and road conditions deteriorate.

To avoid the hassle of getting the winter tires mounted and balanced every year, experts recommend buying an affordable set of wheels — nothing too fancy, since they’ll be getting snow, salt, mud and ice on them — with the same diameter and bolt pattern as your current wheels. Next, have the winter tires mounted on the alternate wheels and then swap wheels once the warmer season arrives.

At the other end of the equation, leaving winter tires on too long, or even year-round, will lead them to wear out quickly as temperatures rise. The same soft compounds that remain grippy and flexible in cold weather eat away rapidly on hot roads. Keep in mind that winter tires will need to be stored when not in use, so set aside an area in your attic, garage or shed to stack them.

Tire Rack, a well-known tire retailer, recommends inflating winter tires 3-5 pounds per square inch above the recommended pressures for your vehicle. This is partly to offset the fact that each 10-degree Fahrenheit drop in outside temperature can equate to a 1- to 2-pound loss in air pressure inside the tire.

HOW MUCH DO WINTER TIRES COST?

If you have yet to invest in a set of winter tires, the upfront cost may have been a factor. Fortunately, a set of winter tires is, on average, no more expensive than a set of all-seasons. Prices will vary based on brand and tire size. Furthermore, you will pause the wear — and thereby extend the life — of your all-season tires when using winter tires, and vice versa.

Winter tires from reputable brands are often more expensive than others, but their performance and durability are largely worth the premium. According to tire experts, a set of winter rubber should last roughly five seasons or more, especially if they’re rotated every 5,000 miles to wear evenly.

EDMUNDS SAYS:

It may be easier to keep the same set of tires on your vehicle year-round, but the added safety and confidence that come from using winter tires in colder climates is well worth the effort and expense.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Miles Branman is a contributor at Edmunds. Twitter