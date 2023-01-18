Edmunds Top Rated Awards announced for 2023

Counterpoint: Road noise is noticeable at highway speeds and the driver assist features give a few too many false alarms.

TOP RATED ELECTRIC CAR: 2023 CHEVROLET BOLT EV

Starting MSRP: $27,495

Edmunds says: Price has long been a barrier for people looking to get an electric vehicle but that barrier is pretty low with the Chevrolet Bolt. The Bolt received a significant price reduction last year and can be even less expensive for buyers who can qualify for the Bolt’s available federal $7,500 tax credit. The Bolt is a small car but there is plenty of usable space inside for most people. It’s also fun to drive and convenient and maneuverable to park.

Counterpoint: The Bolt’s cargo area is smaller when compared to its competition. Also, the Bolt’s DC fast-charging speed is slower than its competitors.

TOP RATED TRUCK: 2023 FORD F-150

Starting MSRP: $35,590

Edmunds says: Modern trucks need to be like Swiss Army knives for many Americans. For some, they’re the lifeblood of their business. For others, they’re off-road adventure machines for weekend warriors. And for still others, they’re the new American family car. The Ford F-150 is another repeat winner in its category, as there is an F-150 for every wallet and purpose. It can even be equipped with innovative features you won’t find on any other truck on the market.

Counterpoint: The F-150′s interior storage compartments could be roomier or more versatile. Also, the hybrid model’s fuel economy fell short of its EPA estimate in Edmunds’ testing.

TOP RATED ELECTRIC TRUCK: 2023 FORD F-150 LIGHTNING

Starting MSRP: $58,369

Edmunds says: It was a field of two in the new category of electric pickup truck this year: the Rivian R1T and the Ford F-150 Lightning. For most Americans, the F-150 Lightning is going to be a better experience overall. It has plenty of range and power for an EV without being over the top or quirky. Nearly all of the regular F-150′s qualities are present here as well. Think of it as a regular F-150 that just happens to be electric.

Counterpoint: Maximum range is capped at 230 miles without the pricey extended-range battery. Also, pricing for the Lightning’s upper trim levels is pretty high.

TOP RATED SUV: 2023 KIA SPORTAGE HYBRID

Starting MSRP: $28,815

Edmunds says: The Kia Sportage Hybrid dethroned the three-peat champ, Kia Telluride. People will take notice when you’re in a Kia Sportage Hybrid because it looks like nothing else on the road. The Sportage is one of the least expensive ways to get a hybrid in a compact SUV, and it doesn’t feel like you’ve compromised on modern features. It offers more power than the gas model plus better fuel economy.

Counterpoint: You’re limited to the base trim if you want front-wheel drive instead of the more expensive all-wheel drive. Also, the Sportage’s handling isn’t particularly engaging.

TOP RATED ELECTRIC SUV: 2023 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

Starting MSRP: $42,745

Edmunds says: The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the best example of how an EV should serve its buyer. It has respectable range on a full charge, a high-tech interior, fast charging speed and unique style. The Ioniq 5 is also comfortable and surprisingly fun to drive. It isn’t a flashy exotic electric, but it does have an X-factor that other automakers may struggle to replicate anytime soon.

Counterpoint: Poor rear visibility can be an issue, and the front trunk and rear cargo area are smaller than in some competitors.

EDMUNDS SAYS:

Save time on researching your next vehicle purchase by checking out the Edmunds Top Rated award winners for 2023. Head over to Edmunds to see the full list of winners and then go test-drive them for yourself and see if you agree with our picks.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Ronald Montoya is a contributor at Edmunds.