Edmunds: The midsize trucks you need to know about for 2024

Midsize trucks are a viable option for truck shoppers looking for something that’s smaller and less expensive than a full-size truck. But a lot is happening right now that potential truck buyers will want to know about. Popular models such as Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma are fully redesigned, while others such as the Jeep Gladiator receive significant new features and capabilities. Edmunds experts report on which trucks are the most intriguing for 2024.

Explore TOYOTA TACOMA

The best-selling Tacoma receives a complete overhaul for the 2024 model year. It flaunts a more muscular design and an improved interior fitted with a big optional center touchscreen. Under the hood is a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine that replaces both the previous Tacoma’s underpowered base engine and its optional V6.

The new engine comes in three different power outputs headlined by a new hybrid powertrain called i-Force Max. It produces an impressive 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque as well as the best fuel economy of the Tacoma’s lineup. As before, the new Tacoma is available with two or four doors and continues to emphasize off-road capability.

Estimated starting MSRP: around $30,000

Explore FORD RANGER

The previous Ranger’s poor ride quality and dull interior put it among the least competitive midsize trucks. But Ford’s new redesigned 2024 Ranger looks to change that. It sports a bolder design and a modernized interior. The previous 270-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine is joined by an optional 315-horsepower turbocharged V6. There’s even a 405-horsepower V6 fitted to the new Ranger Raptor that mimics the bigger Ford F-150 Raptor off-road truck.

Ford has also fitted the new Ranger with some helpful towing technology features previously seen on the F-150. These include a blind-spot warning system that can be customized for different-size trailers and a new Pro Trailer Back Assist feature that helps steer the truck when reversing a trailer. Maximum towing capacity for the new Ranger is a stout 7,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Starting MSRP: $34,160

Explore CHEVROLET COLORADO

Chevy redesigned the Colorado for 2023 with a beefier look and a significantly improved interior that features a large 11.3-inch center touchscreen. The touchscreen has a new Google-based interface that includes helpful voice command features and integration with other Google services. As with the Tacoma and Ranger, the Colorado is powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It comes in two states of tune: 237 horsepower and 310 horsepower.

Three of the Colorado’s five trim levels are off-road-oriented and include the top-level ZR2. The latest ZR2 comes with plenty of trick hardware including locking front and rear differentials to maximize available traction on difficult trails. There’s also an available 2024 Bison Edition package equipped with huge 35-inch all-terrain tires. Properly equipped, the Colorado has an outstanding max towing capacity of 7,700 pounds.

Starting MSRP: $30,695

Explore GMC CANYON

The Canyon is the Colorado’s more luxurious sibling that shares a lot in common for design, body style, engines and tech features. The higher starting price gets you the more powerful 310-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, all-terrain tires and an off-road-tuned suspension in the base Elevation trim.

The off-road-dedicated Canyon AT4X shares many of the Colorado ZR2’s upgrades and can be upgraded to the new 2024 AEV Edition that’s similar to the Colorado’s Bison Edition. If off-roading isn’t your thing, then opt for the luxurious Denali trim. Standard features include exclusive leather upholstery and interior trim, a premium audio system, and a head-up display that projects essential vehicle information on the windshield for easy viewing.

Starting MSRP: $38,395

UPDATED MIDSIZE TRUCKS

The current Nissan Frontier launched in 2022 and has received minor updates since then. For 2024, the new Hardbody Edition pays homage to the Hardbody truck from the 1980s and '90s. It boasts retro-looking three-spoke wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires and lots of black exterior trim.

The Wrangler-based Jeep Gladiator was introduced for 2019 and gets updates for 2024. These include a restyled grille and a redesigned dashboard with a new standard 12.3-inch center touchscreen. The latest crop of trucks could challenge the Gladiator for off-road supremacy, though none can match the open-air feel of the Gladiator's removable top.

Finally, there's a new TrailSport version for the 2024 Honda Ridgeline. It comes with all-terrain tires, underbody skidplates and a retuned suspension to help give the truck a bit more off-road capability. The Ridgeline gets a bigger center touchscreen too.

EDMUNDS SAYS

Automakers are adding more technology, nicer interiors, and more powerful engines to their midsize trucks. It’s worth the time for shoppers to spend some time researching which model will be best for them.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds and is on Instagram.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

