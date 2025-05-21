Edmunds: How to get the best auto deals this Memorial Day weekend

Here’s some good news. With a little strategy and timing, you can score a great deal this Memorial Day weekend and avoid potential price hikes in the months ahead. Here are five tips from the experts at Edmunds that will help you decide and get the best deal.

Prioritize U.S.-assembled vehicles

Start close to home if you’re looking to insulate yourself from the effects of tariffs. The tariffs most affect vehicles that are not assembled in the United States. While many of these vehicles use components from abroad, the final assembly taking place in the U.S. means they’re not subject to the 25% import tariff.

How do you know which vehicles are assembled in the U.S? To start, you could consider vehicles from domestic automakers such as Ford, General Motors and Tesla. But you need to be careful: Not every domestic brand vehicle is assembled in the U.S. At the same time, many foreign automakers, such as BMW, Honda and Toyota, build some of their vehicles here.

You’ll want to check the window sticker of a vehicle you’re interested in. It will show where final assembly occurred as well as the percentage of U.S. and foreign parts. Keep in mind that even though a car is assembled in the U.S., it won’t escape tariffs on its foreign-made parts.

Seek out pre-tariff inventory

Many dealerships still have vehicles in stock that were imported or assembled before the April 2 effective date. Most dealers carry about 60 days of inventory, which means at least some of the cars on lots this Memorial Day weekend haven’t been affected by the new pricing yet.

So how do you find them? Simple: You ask.

Dealerships have inventory management systems that show exactly when each vehicle arrived. If you’re eyeing a specific model, request to see vehicles that landed before early April. This approach won’t work forever — by midsummer, that inventory will dwindle — but for now, it’s one of the smartest ways to shop.

Explore Memorial Day incentives and promotions

Major holidays mean major promotions, and this Memorial Day is no exception. For example, Ford is offering employee pricing to all customers through July 7 — an aggressive discount that essentially strips away dealer markups. That can mean thousands in savings on popular models like the F-150 or Explorer.

Other automakers are following suit. Expect to see 0% APR offers, cash-back bonuses, lease specials, and extended warranties advertised heavily this weekend.

But here’s the trick: These offers can vary significantly by region and dealer, so comparison shop online first. Automakers’ websites often have tools to search incentives by ZIP code.

Consider buying used

Used cars are not subject to tariffs. So if you want to avoid tariff-induced sticker shock, the used market might be your safest bet. The supply of used vehicles has been rising steadily post-pandemic. That means better selection, more competitive pricing, and a greater chance of finding a lightly used vehicle with low mileage.

Look for certified pre-owned models that come with factory warranties — they often strike a good balance between peace of mind and cost savings. And with interest rates still high, the lower principal of a used vehicle can significantly reduce your monthly payment if you finance.

Be flexible and move quickly

Finally, with the industry in flux, flexibility is your friend. That might mean settling for your second-choice color, choosing a different trim level, or opting for an in-stock configuration instead of ordering a custom build. In return, you’ll get the benefit of a better price.

And if you’ve been on the fence about buying? Don’t wait too long. Automakers and analysts agree: Prices are likely to rise later this summer if the tariffs continue.

Edmunds says

Between factory incentives, pre-tariff inventory, U.S.-built options and a growing used car market, there are plenty of ways to save this Memorial Day. Just be prepared and be informed.

____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.