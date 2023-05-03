Edmunds: Genesis G80 Electrified vs. BMW i4 M50

INTERIOR AND TECH The BMW i4 M50’s cabin is highlighted by a fully digital instrument panel that flows seamlessly into an extra-wide 14.9-inch central touchscreen. That screen runs the latest version of BMW’s iDrive operating system, which comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. The G80 Electrified’s interior, for better or worse, looks almost exactly the same as the gas-powered version. It’s handsomely styled and features high-quality materials, and in general, will feel familiar to most luxury-car shoppers. The touchscreen is nearly as large as the BMW’s, but it’s not as intuitive and doesn’t offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The i4 is technically a size down from the G80, but it doesn’t give up that much interior space to the larger Genesis. Front seat space is comparable and less than 2 inches separates them when it comes to rear legroom. Despite the i4’s more dramatically sloped rear roofline, both cars boast identical rear headroom. One clear advantage the i4 has over the G80 is its rear hatch. It’s fairly shallow and won’t fit much more than your groceries beneath the luggage cover, but the rear seats fold down, unlike in the G80 Electrified, so you’ll have an easier time fitting bulkier items.

Winner: i4 M50

PRICING AND VALUE

Priced just under $69,000, the BMW i4 M50’s starting price is about $10,000 less than the G80 Electrified’s. However, the Genesis comes fully loaded with no packages or options to add. To get a comparably equipped i4 with all the same advanced driver aids, convenience features and in-car tech, you’ll have to spend closer to $75,000. That’s still cheaper than the G80 Electrified, but the Genesis also comes with a generous 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty (compared to four years/50,000 miles for the BMW). BMW covers the i4’s battery separately for eight years/100,000 miles. In addition to the better warranty, Genesis also offers three years of free 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America stations, or one year more than what BMW provides.

Winner: G80 Electrified

Edmunds says: The BMW i4 M50 delivers on nearly all of the expected qualities of a BMW sedan. It just so happens to be electric. But in this comparison, it’s edged out by the Genesis G80 Electrified, which provides a slightly more compelling mix of performance, comfort, range and luxury features for the price.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Alex Nishimoto is a contributor at Edmunds.