Edey dominates, Purdue beats Ohio State in Big Ten semis

Roddy Gayle Jr. led Ohio State (16-19) with a career-high 20 points, 16 in the first half. The freshman made 5 of 6 from long range.

Justice Sueing added 15 points. Leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh missed his second game in a row because of a sore knee, and the Buckeyes came up short after winning five of six following a nine-game losing streak.

It was 61-55 when Ohio State's Bruce Thornton missed a pull-up jumper with just over five minutes left. Edey grabbed the rebound and made two free throws before Smith drove for a layup to bump the lead to 10.

Edey scored 17 in the first half to help Purdue grab a 42-34 lead.

With Gayle hitting his five 3-pointers, the Buckeyes took to a 29-21 lead even though they were playing their fourth game in as many days. But Purdue outscored them 13-3 over the final 3:51.

Edey made two free throws and scored in the paint to put Purdue on top 33-31 before Gayle answered with a 3. But the Boilermakers reeled off the final nine points of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes came on strong late in the season after struggling in a big way.

Purdue: With one of the best players in the country in Edey, the Boilermakers hope to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. The question is whether the other players will make enough shots.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes wait to see if they'll get a postseason invitation despite a losing record.

Purdue: The Boilermakers advanced to the championship game for the sixth time overall and second year in a row.

