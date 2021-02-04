Eddie Rosario, Indians finalize $8 million, 1-year contract

Rosario passed his physical on Thursday and finalized the $8 million, one-year contract he agreed to late last week. He gives Cleveland's lineup an injection of power following the departures of All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor and first baseman Carlos Santana this offseason.

The 29-year-old Rosario spent the past six seasons with the Minnesota Twins, helping them win back-to-back AL Central titles the last two years.