BreakingNews
Dense Fog Advisory this morning; more showers expected this afternoon, evening
journal-news logo
X

Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over 2017 hit 'Shape of You'

Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue claimed Sheeran's 2017 hit song 'Shape of You' infringes parts of one of their songs. Sheeran denied he "borrows" ideas from unknown songwriters.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

caption arrowCaption
Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Songwriters Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue claimed Sheeran's 2017 hit song 'Shape of You' infringes parts of one of their songs. Sheeran denied he "borrows" ideas from unknown songwriters.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Nation & World
By DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran has won a U_K_ copyright battle over his 2017 hit “Shape of You.”

LONDON (AP) — Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit “Shape of You" on Wednesday, then slammed what he described as a “culture" of baseless lawsuits intended to squeeze money out of artists eager to avoid the expense of a trial.

The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied allegations that the song copied part of 2015's “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.

“Whilst we're obviously happy with the result, I feel like claims like this are way too common now and have become a culture where a claim is made with the idea that a settlement will be cheaper than taking it to court, even if there is no basis for the claim," Sheerhan said in a video posted on Twitter. “It's really damaging to the songwriting industry."

Andrew Sutcliffe, the lawyer for the co-writers of “Oh Why,'' argued that there was an “indisputable similarity between the works.” He claimed that Sheeran had “Oh Why” in his head “consciously or unconsciously" when “Shape of You” was written in 2016.

The plaintiffs alleged that the refrain “Oh I, Oh I, Oh I” in the chorus of “Shape Of You" was “strikingly similar” to the line “Oh why, Oh why, Oh why” in their track.

During the 11-day trial, Sheeran denied allegations that he “borrows” ideas from unknown songwriters without acknowledgement and said he has always been fair in crediting people who contribute to his albums.

In Wednesday's ruling, High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from “Oh Why″ when writing his smash hit.

“Shape of You” was the biggest-selling song in the U.K. in 2017.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, on March 15, 2022. Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran has won Wednesday, April 6, 2022, a U.K. copyright battle over the 2017 hit “Shape of You.’’ (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

FILE - Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, on March 15, 2022. Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran has won Wednesday, April 6, 2022, a U.K. copyright battle over the 2017 hit “Shape of You.’’ (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Musician Ed Sheeran arrives at the Rolls Building, High Court in central London, on March 15, 2022. Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran has won Wednesday, April 6, 2022, a U.K. copyright battle over the 2017 hit “Shape of You.’’ (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Frank Augstein

In Other News
1
China calls for probe into Bucha killings, assigns no blame
2
More Western sanctions to hit Russia after Bucha killings
3
Shanghai to allow parents to stay with COVID-infected kids
4
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt for sale with $5.2 M estimate
5
Live updates | Ukraine accuses Moscow of weaponizing hunger
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top