Ed Sheeran to perform 'Subtract' album on Apple Music Live

The announcement comes a day after a New York jury found that Sheeran didn't copy Marvin Gaye's classic 1970s tune "Let's Get It On" to create his hit song "Thinking Out Loud." After the verdict, he joked that he won't have to follow through on his threat to quit music.

“I’m delighted to share my ‘Subtract’ album show with you,” Sheeran said in a statement Friday. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”