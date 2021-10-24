Ed Sheeran has COVID, will do performances from home

Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out.

“Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I've let down.”