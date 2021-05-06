Ed Sheeran becomes shirt sponsor of English club Ipswich

The longtime Ipswich fan, known for songs such as “Shape of You" and “Perfect,” signed a one-year deal Thursday to sponsor the men's and women's shirts next season.

"The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support," said the 30-year-old musician, who grew up in the area. “I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.”