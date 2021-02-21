Ecuador looks to runoff vote for president in April

Lasso, who had lost the last two presidential contests, won 19.74% of votes in the election while Indigenous candidate Yaku Pérez came third with 19.38% after all votes were counted, the National Electoral Council said. Just 32,600 votes separated the two candidates.

Arauz led with 32.72%, a frontrunner status that became clear in partial results and only left open the question of who he would face in the April 11 runoff after the tight race for second place.