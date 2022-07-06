journal-news logo
X

Economists: Current measures won't meet German energy goals

Nation & World
57 minutes ago
Economists say current measures aren’t enough to achieve Germany’s targets for phasing out fossil fuels and ramping up renewable energy by 2030

BERLIN (AP) — Germany won't achieve its targets for phasing out fossil fuels and ramping up renewable energy by 2030 with the measures currently in place, according to a think tank report released Wednesday.

The respected German Institute for Economic Research, or DIW, examined the goals that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government set itself since coming to power last year following an election campaign in which combating climate change was one of the biggest issues.

Their economists calculated that the current roll-out of electric vehicles, solar and wind energy won't be fast enough to reach those targets.

The government's goal of putting 15 million electric cars on the road by 2030 would require 130,000 such vehicles to be registered every month — up from 30,000 at present. The speed at which solar panels are installed would need to triple compared with the rate seen in the past year, while the erection of wind turbines needs to quadruple, the report found.

“If the government doesn't want to fall behind on achieving its goals then it needs to implement concrete and far-reaching steps soon,” said Wolf-Peter Schill, an energy economist at the Berlin-based DIW.

In Other News
1
Shanghai, Beijing order new round of mass COVID-19 testing
2
South Africa holds funeral for 21 teens who died in tavern
3
EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
4
5 killed as Russia pounds eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk
5
Homes of 85,000 people at risk, but rain eases around Sydney
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top