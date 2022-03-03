Ecology, Ukraine and nuns inspire eclectic Paris fashion

From out of perfumed mist in the Palais de Tokyo runway, models with disrupted forms, elongated shoulders and long tubular arms shuffled out for Rick Owens’ latest fashion show — one that creatively explored softness, draping and wrapping.

Crazed wild, gothic or alien-style hair set the otherworldly tone for the collection titled “Strobe.” With its billowing smoke machine at times it felt like being at a rave.

Deconstructed garments — oval shaped jackets with frayed edges, disheveled gloves that looked like they could do the washing up, and one gown constructed with shreds of cloth that evoked a hippy Mary Magdalene — gave this fall-winter collection a funky, unexpected air.

Quirks like a bubble top tube in python print looked fantastically like the model was being eaten by a boa constrictor.

At the end of the program notes, Owens left a touching message for the conflict in Ukraine, saying that he’s “always found great comfort that in the history of the world good has somehow always managed to triumph over evil.” He added: “During times of heartbreak, beauty can be one of the ways to maintain faith.”

COPERNI’S QUIRKS

At Coperni, designers Arnaud Vaillant and Sébastien Meyer went to the Roman Catholic school locker room for inspiration to turn out another quirky and humorous show that ticked all the fashion-forward boxes.

Guests sat immersed in a set of wall-to-wall school lockers as looks fused preppy styles of school boarders — with a take on a Catholic nun’s habit.

Thigh-high black stockings began the show, part schoolgirl, part-nunnery novice — a tongue-in-cheek theme continued in interesting plays on a black triangular shaped habit worn with aplomb by model of the moment Bella Hadid. She wore a minimalist mini in a rebellious provocation against the imagined religious school’s strict vestimentary codes

But there were some great silhouettes in this creative cauldron — including a black belt that served as a top hem and shot out horizontally to either side.

