ECHL punishes Panetta after he is accused of racial gesture

Panetta was released by Jacksonville the next day.

Video posted by P.K. Subban on Twitter showed Panetta taking a monkey-like pose while Jordan Subban was being led away by an official. Subban then skated back toward Panetta and the two lock up at the beginning of a multiplayer skirmish.

In a post on his Twitter account, Jordan Subban said Panetta "was too much of a coward" to fight him.

“As I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is,” Subban posted.

Panetta posted a video on Twitter on Sunday, with a tweet that said "racism has no place in this world and no place in the game we love." Panetta said he told Subban "You're only tough when the refs get involved" and then "did a tough-guy bodybuilder-like gesture toward him" that Panetta said he has made to other players in other games.

“My actions toward Jordan were not because of race, and were not intended as a racial gesture. I did not contemplate at the time that it would be received as a racial gesture, and I attempted to convey this to Jordan when we were sent to the dressing room during the game,” he said.

“I see now from Jordan’s reaction that he and others certainly viewed it as a racial gesture, and that my actions have caused a great deal of anger ... I want to express to everyone, especially Jordan, that my actions were not racially motivated at all, and I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering and anger that my actions have caused him, his family and everyone who has been hurt by this,” Panetta added.

Jacksonville is affiliated with the New York Rangers, and South Carolina is a Washington Capitals affiliate.

South Carolina Stingrays defenseman Jordan Subban, front left, is held by linesman Shane Gustafson after an on-ice fight during overtime of an ECHL hockey game against the Jacksonville Icemen in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. The ECHL has suspended Jacob Panetta after the brother of longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban accused the Jacksonville defenseman of making "monkey gestures" in his direction. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)