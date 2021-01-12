Ebola vaccines stockpiled against future outbreaks

In a statement, WHO, Doctors Without Borders, UNICEF and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said they were establishing an emergency reserve of about 500,000 doses; nearly 7,000 are available now and more will be added throughout the year and beyond. Financial support for the vaccine stockpile was provided by the vaccines alliance GAVI.

The Ebola vaccine being stockpiled is made by Merck. Before it was licensed, the shot was used to previously help contain outbreaks in Guinea and Congo under a protocol for “compassionate use.”