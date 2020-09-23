eBay workers who sent spiders to couple to plead guilty

The employees also sent pornographic magazines with the husband’s name on them to their neighbor’s house and planned to break into the couple’s garage to install a GPS device on their car, officials said.

Their lawyers either declined to comment or didn’t immediately return emails seeking responses Wednesday.

They are all charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with a witness.

The suspects engaged in “systematic campaign fueled by the resources of a Fortune 500 company to emotionally and psychologically terrorize this middle-aged couple in Natick,” U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said at a June news conference when charges were announced.

An internal investigation was launched after San Jose, California-based eBay was notified by law enforcement of “suspicious actions by its security personnel,” company officials wrote in a prepared statement. The employees were ultimately fired, the company said.