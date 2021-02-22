East Timor puts ex-US priest on trial in sex abuse scandal

The son of a Pittsburgh steelworker, he arrived in the country as part of Divine Word Missionaries, or SVD, in the 1960s and became an unlikely leader in the tiny nation’s struggle for independence from neighboring Indonesia in 1999. He is credited with sheltering women and children and even helping fight off attackers. He also founded Topu Honis, a children’s home that has over the years taken in hundreds of boys and girls who were either orphaned or came from desperately poor families.

Allegations that Daschbach was abusing those children first surfaced three years ago. At least 15 females have since come forward, according to JU,S Jurídico Social, a group of human rights lawyers representing the accusers. The team described the trial in a statement as a fight not just for victims, “but one of the whole Timorese society.”