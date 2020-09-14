Easing fires not as simple as climate change vs. forest work

Experts, environmentalists and loggers largely agree that thinning trees and brush through prescribed burns and careful logging will help prevent forests that cover vast tracts of the American West from threatening cities with fire.

But whether that would have spared towns is less clear. Strong winds sent flames racing down the western slopes of the Cascade Range into small towns like Detroit, Oregon, wiping them out.

“In a wind-driven event at 30 miles an hour, where you’ve got embers flying far ahead of the actual flame fronts and flame lengths being much greater than normal, is thinning going to really be enough to stop a home from burning in an inferno like that?” Gersbach said.

Millions of dollars are spent on tree thinning and brush clearing every year in Western states, though many argue more needs to be done. But scaling up the costly, labor-intensive work as more people move into mountains and forests has many challenges.

Forest thinning helped save the town of Sisters, Oregon, from a wildfire in 2017. But out of 30 million forested acres statewide, prescribed burns have been used on only roughly a half-percent a year, Gersbach said.

In Washington state, a prescribed burning program hasn’t yet begun on state lands, said Department of Natural Resources spokesman Thomas Kyle-Milward. The state helps manage deliberate fires on thousands of acres of federal lands each year.

Many places don’t have the capacity or the money to do the work, said John Bailey, an Oregon State University professor of tree growth and fire management. There are no longer enough mills to handle salvageable timber, whose proceeds can help offset the costs of forest thinning.

“Sometimes I feel like we are making progress at increasing the pace and scale of resilience treatments, but largely, the same issues are at play, and progress has been slow,” Bailey said. “More folks are probably ‘on board’ to the ideas, but implementation is hard.”

And as more people move into rural areas or build vacation cabins in the woods, prescribed burning is less of an option.

“Where you have lots of people living on small acreages close together, and you’ve got houses and barns and sheds and corrals and fences, it’s very difficult to do a prescribed burn,” Gersbach said. “You’ve got a lot of things that, if that fire for some reason escapes, you’re almost immediately into someone else’s property.”

West Coast governors have bluntly blamed climate change and accused the Trump administration of downplaying the threat.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was tempered Monday in his meeting with Trump, saying: “We come from a perspective, humbly, where we submit the science is in — and observed evidence is self-evident — that climate change is real and that is exacerbating this.”

He also pointed out that 57% of forest land in California is controlled by the federal government. Just Friday, Newsom called out the “ideological BS” of those who deny the danger of climate change.

In southern Oregon to Northern California, warnings of low moisture and strong winds — conditions that can drive the flames — are in effect through Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes as the fast-moving flames turned neighborhoods to nothing but charred rubble and burned-out cars.

At least 10 people have been killed in Oregon. Officials more than 20 people are still missing, and the number of fatalities is likely to rise as authorities search. In California, 24 people have died, and one person was killed in Washington state.

___

Beam reported from Sacramento, California.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, on the western wildfires. At right is acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

A worker cleans grass at Alamo Square Park as smoke from wildfires and fog obscures the skyline above the "Painted Ladies," a row of historical Victorian homes, in San Francisco, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

A view of downtown Portland from the East Bank Esplanade is seen on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The entire Portland metropolitan region remains under a thick blanket of smog from wildfires that are burning around the state and residents are being advised to remain indoors due to hazardous air quality. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Credit: Gillian Flaccus Credit: Gillian Flaccus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens during a briefing with President Donald Trump at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, on the western wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a briefing with President Donald Trump at Sacramento McClellan Airport, in McClellan Park, Calif., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, on the wildfires. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Evacuees from the Riverside Fire stay in tents at the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Oak Grove, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

The Oak Park Motel was destroyed by the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire east of Salem, Ore., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Rob Schumacher/Statesman-Journal via AP, Pool) Credit: Rob Schumacher Credit: Rob Schumacher

Shayanne Summers holds her dog Toph while wrapped in a blanket after several days of staying in a tent at an evacuation center at the Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Oak Grove, Ore. "It's nice enough here you could almost think of this as camping and forget everything else, almost," said Summers about staying at the center after evacuating from near Molalla, Oregon which was threatened by the Riverside Fire. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Flames from the Beachie Creek Fire burned through Fishermen's Bend Recreation Site in Mill City, Ore., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Rob Schumacher/Statesman-Journal via AP, Pool) Credit: Rob Schumacher Credit: Rob Schumacher

The Oak Park Motel was destroyed by the flames of the Beachie Creek Fire east of Salem, Ore., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Rob Schumacher/Statesman-Journal via AP, Pool) Credit: Rob Schumacher Credit: Rob Schumacher