Earthquakes signal Hawaii's Kilauea about to resume erupting

Credit: AP

53 minutes ago
Hawaii's second-largest volcano is likely to resume erupting soon after a brief pause

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's second-largest volcano is likely to resume erupting soon after a brief pause.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Saturday that a shallow earthquake storm had been detected under the summit of Kilauea. That signals that “resumption of eruptive activity at Kilauea summit is likely imminent,” the USGS said.

Scientists just said Tuesday that lava had stopped flowing after 61 days of volcanic activity, but Kilauea is living up to its reputation as one of the world's most active volcanoes. It also erupted from September 2021 to last December. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 residences.

For about two weeks last December, Hawaii's biggest volcano, Mauna Loa, was also erupting on Hawaii's Big Island.

The dual eruptions of Hawaii's biggest volcanos provided a temporary boost to tourism during the slow season.

Volcanic eruptions have deep spiritual and cultural significance for Native Hawaiians. When Mauna Loa started erupting in November after lying dormant for 38 years, many Hawaiians took part in cultural traditions such as singing, chanting and dancing to honor Pele, the deity of volcanoes and fire, and leaving offerings known as “hookupu.”

