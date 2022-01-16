Hamburger icon
Earthquake rattles parts of Greece; no damage reported

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake has rattled northern Greece and has been felt in the capital

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled northern Greece and was felt in the capital Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The temblor occurred at 1:48 p.m. (1148 GMT; 6:48 a.m. EST) in the Aegean Sea near the Mount Athos peninsula at a depth of 19.3 kilometers (12 miles), according to the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics.

The earthquake was felt in Athens, about 225 kilometers (140 miles) southwest of the epicenter.

