Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan injures 10 people

Nation & World
55 minutes ago
A Taliban official has confirmed that at least 10 people were wounded after an earthquake struck eastern Gayan district in Paktika province

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban has confirmed that at least 10 people were injured after an earthquake struck eastern Gayan district in Paktika province.

Abdul Wahid Rayan, director of Bakhtar, Taliban's news agency, said the quake in the remote area happened late Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.1 quake near Khost.

Monday’s quake happened in the same area as a powerful quake last month in eastern Afghanistan, igniting yet another crisis for the struggling country and further underscoring the Taliban’s limited capabilities and isolation. The Taliban reported 1,150 dead in that quake. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs put the death toll at 770 people.

Overstretched aid groups already keeping millions of Afghans alive had rushed supplies to victims of the June quake, but most countries responded tepidly to Taliban calls for international help.

The international cut-off of Afghanistan’s financing has deepened the country’s economic collapse and fueled its humanitarian crises.

