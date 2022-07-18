Earnings slide ongoing for banks; BofA Q2 profit dips 32%

Wall Street is largely focusing on the outlook for the second half of the year because of the potential for a recession that could be triggered by inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressive maneuvers to combat rising prices. Last week JPMorgan's Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon said inflation, interest rate increases as well as the War in Ukraine were all likely “to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road.”

Bank of America's top official, Brian Moynihan, was a bit more bullish in his comments about the economy in prepared remarks Monday, saying that the U.S. consumer remains “resilient” despite economic uncertainty.

Shares of Bank of America Corp, based in Charlotte, N.C. fell 2% before the opening bell.