Early Streisand nightclub recording remastered for release

“Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir” features songs from a three night stint at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village. The singer-actor was and the sessions led to her first record deal. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced Friday that the remastered sessions would be released on Nov. 4.

The performances were intended to become Streisand’s first album, but instead many of the songs were redone as studio recordings and released as her Grammy-winning self-titled debut album in 1963.